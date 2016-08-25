No horsin' around with unique photo opportunities

There are photo ops and then there are photo ops, the latter, more often than not, require some serious effort, and often, some luck. In 2005, my friend and I headed to Cuba to see a Castro speech on July 26. Once we had knocked that out, I wanted to see how far we could get from Havana on one jaunt. Thankfully, one of my best friends on the planet happens to live in the Cayo Hueso section of Havana and knows how to plan a road trip.

Over a four-day period, the three of us took a crappy rental car and traveled through 11 of Cuba’s 13 provinces. (They added two more in 2010) Proudly displaying my OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), I insisted we drive all the way out to Cabo Cruz. What’s that, you say? Actually, it’s nothing, nothing at all. Located at the southwesternmost tip of Granma province sits a fairly ugly lighthouse, a few fishing boats and more than a handful of Cubans literally scratching their heads, undoubtedly wondering what or why on earth we were there.

Winding back northward, we visited the spot where, in 1956, Cuban rebels landed on the island from Mexico to overthrow the Batista government. We also made stops at the Demajagua memorial where the ‘Ten Years War’ began with the freeing of slaves, as well as the spot where Jose Marti martyred himself in 1895 at Dos Rios. One thing is for sure, the roads down there are “not ready for prime time,”and one needs to allot quite a bit more time to get around.

Inching closer to Havana, we then stopped in Holguin. Oh my, the beach at Guardlavaca was gorgeous, but way too crowded. Further up the road, we found Playa Pesquera. Eye-popping blue water and powdery sand made a few nice photos and it was time to go. The city of Holguin was pretty lame, though we did stumble upon an incredibly unique “punch card book music organ” factory. You know the antique kind that feeds hole-filled cardboard into a huge wooden organ? No? Me neither. Regardless, it was very cool and yet another “Cuba moment.”

About 20 minutes outside of Holguin, while reading a Lonely Planet book, I yelled “Stop, we’ve got to turn around! The book says there’s a beer-drinkin’ donkey around here.” The question is, is there anybody out there who doesn’t want a photo of a beer-drinkin’ donkey? To me, the answer was obvious, and I give your, “Panchito,” enjoying an ice-cold Mayabe beer.

