MRS. LINDA CAROL LETO

Mrs. Linda Carol Leto, 64, loving wife, mother, grandmother and longtime resident of Atmore, Alabama and Key West, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Leto.

Mrs. Leto is survived by her three children, Robert Goens (Jessica) of Daphne, Alabama, David Leto...