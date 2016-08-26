Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Judge OKs affordable housing proposal
A state administrative law judge has issued a favorable ruling to the developers of a proposed 213-unit affordable housing complex on Big Coppitt and Rockland keys, but don’t expect any construction any time soon.
In Febraury, the Monroe County Commission approved changing the zoning map for 14 acres of land bordering Rockland and Big Coppitt keys that would allow for the pla...
