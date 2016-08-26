Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, August 26, 2016
Judge OKs affordable housing proposal
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

A state administrative law judge has issued a favorable ruling to the developers of a proposed 213-unit affordable housing complex on Big Coppitt and Rockland keys, but don’t expect any construction any time soon.

In Febraury, the Monroe County Commission approved changing the zoning map for 14 acres of land bordering Rockland and Big Coppitt keys that would allow for the pla...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Gun suspect asks judge to toss evidence
Friday, August 26, 2016
Workshop addresses Key West congestion
Friday, August 26, 2016
FKAA increases testing for lead in drinking water
Thursday, August 25, 2016
Migrant smugglers get prison time
Thursday, August 25, 2016
Atlantic storms start to intensify
Thursday, August 25, 2016
NMSI program renewed despite results
Thursday, August 25, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
2nd Zika case in Keys confirmed
Friday, August 26, 2016 -
Weather whips up early voting push
Thursday, August 25, 2016 -
Doctor sues doctor for alleged battery
Wednesday, August 24, 2016 -
Construction to start on refuges center
Wednesday, August 24, 2016 -
Businessmen face rental violations
Tuesday, August 23, 2016 -
Official: Zika will be in US for years
Monday, August 22, 2016 -