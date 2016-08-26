Workshop addresses Key West congestion

City officials and local business interests put their heads together Thursday in an effort to reduce the number of cars on city streets.

Sustainability Director Allison Higgins organized the workshop, which shared results from a recent study on cutting down congestion from University of South Florida graduate student Mary Bishop.

The research focused on first-time visitors to the island, which provide the best data in terms of travel options and openness to changes on the next visit, Bishop said.

“First-time visitors are the ones who really need to be reached,” she said. “They don’t realize how small (Key West) is.”

The extensive study looked at a number of factors and decisions including how tourists get to the island, how much they drive while visiting and what options they would be open to on their next visit.

Learning from a data driven study is important because many projects fail when they are based on assumption or anecdotal evidence, according to Planning Director Thaddeus Cohen.

“It’s important for us to be working with a research group so we can move forward in that data-based direction,” Cohen said.

The study revealed out-of-town guests get most information about the island from websites and social media. However, once they arrive, the majority of information comes from hotels, Bishop said.

Hotels could inform incoming guests of driving alternatives by email confirmation when booking to inform tourists before they arrive, Mark Songer said.

“That’s something where you could change behavior before people get here,” Songer said.

After the presentation, the group discussed the study and shared experiences to give city staff feedback on customer requests.

Those in attendance were split on the importance of cutting down traffic to the island versus cutting down drivers once the tourists arrive.

A circulator bus traveling Old Town on a continuous loop with reliable stop times was a popular option among those in attendance.

Community Foundation of the Florida Keys president Dianna Sutton said creating an infrastructure that is helpful to both tourists and residents is key to accomplishing transportation goals.

“I think we have to, as a community, agree on being a carefree Key West,” she said. “I think it is very important to not separate it into two entities.”

Alternative options need to be available before local businesses can push them, according to Jodi Weinhofer, President of the Key West Lodging Association.

“Part of the problem is we don’t have the infrastructure,” Weinhofer said. “The system needs to exist before you can push it. If we had reliable downtown transportation I don’t think anybody would move their car.”

New and different transportation options like Uber, bike shares and shuttle services deserve a shot in Key West to let the customers decide, Weinhofer said.

“We constantly hear it at the hotels, ‘how come you don’t have rental bikes?’ “ she said.

“Sooner or later we have to decide that two (businesses) can survive or one is a dinosaur and it has to go away.”

Many of those polled asked questions about Uber, the ride sharing service currently banned in Key West, Bishop said.

Bringing Uber back to Key West would be a “huge solution,” to congestion problems, according to Richard Tallmadge, owner of The Restaurant Store.

“For us in this community not to have this technology is a crime,” he said.

Many other ideas were batted around including creating pedestrian only streets and enlisting tour vehicles as alternative transportation.

Several in the group said they learned new things from the study and discussion and Weinhofer encouraged city staff to continue to work with businesses to bring ideas to fruition.

“We can get you letters, we can get you support,” she said. “I think that would help you get some stuff through (the City Commission) that the rest of us (support).”

