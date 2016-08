After a loss in its own preseason classic, the Marathon High School volleyball team atoned that defeat against county rival Coral Shores with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18) non-district victory on Thursday night at the Braddock Gym in Marathon.

“I hope this isn’t an omen. Usually we have a good season after losing to Coral Shores in the opener. Hopefully we can keep...