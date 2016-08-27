Health

Here are your cleaning tips for high-tech workout gear

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

When I started working out 35 years ago, most exercise clothing was made of cotton. When cotton shirts got wet, they stayed wet. Cotton socks rubbed and caused blisters. They covered you up, but they weren’t really designed to help you out.

Today sports-specific clothing is dramatically different. T-shirts are made of fabrics that wick away the moisture so you stay dry...