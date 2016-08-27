Health
Here are your cleaning tips for high-tech workout gear
By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist
When I started working out 35 years ago, most exercise clothing was made of cotton. When cotton shirts got wet, they stayed wet. Cotton socks rubbed and caused blisters. They covered you up, but they weren’t really designed to help you out.
Today sports-specific clothing is dramatically different. T-shirts are made of fabrics that wick away the moisture so you stay dry...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.