Judge: FBI agents may testify in disguise

The bizarre case of a Stock Island man with reported loyalties to the Islamic State, arrested by the FBI amid allegations he bought an inert backpack bomb from an undercover federal agent, has taken another turn as a judge announced that those agents may testify at trial in disguise.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow issued an order this month granting Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton’s request that the identity of FBI undercover employees and a confidential source be protected at trial. When Anton filed the request, it was unclear how that would work, but Snow cleared up the issue in her order.

Snow ordered that the agents and informants may testify using their undercover pseudonyms at trial without disclosing their true identities. She prohibited the defense attorneys from asking any questions seeking identifying information about the agents and informants.

Snow also will allow the agents and informants to use a “light disguise, such as changing their facial hair, hairstyle, or dress style,” according to court records. They will also be allowed to use the non-public entrance and exit at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street, where the trial is set to be held.

The judge also left open the door for the court to later modify this arrangement, as well as allowing the government to file motions seeking the same in the future.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sarah Schall declined to comment on the issue and other facets of the ongoing case.

Harlem Suarez was arrested last year after an undercover FBI sting in which he bought an inert bomb intending to blow it up in a backpack on a Key West beach. The government alleges Suarez expressed support and/or sympathy for the Islamic State on social media and to undercover FBI operatives.

He is being represented by Richard Della Fera of Fort Lauderdale.

Martinez set a trial date of Jan. 19, 2017, at the federal courthouse on Simonton Street in Key West. The trial had been scheduled for July 11, but Fera argued previously that the Orlando nightclub shooting would have made it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

The former Key West restaurant worker and one-time employee of American Airlines at Key West International Airport is accused of making numerous violent calls to action against Americans on behalf of the Islamic State while using the pseudonym Almlak Benitez via Facebook.

He claimed to have two handguns, but failed in a bid to acquire two AK-47 assault rifles legally purchased via the internet after he filled out paperwork incorrectly.

FBI agents had Suarez under surveillance for months and although he solicited bomb instructions for a ready-made bomb, there are no indications he made one, according to court records filed by the government.

Nothing in the court docket suggests Suarez ever was in contact with Islamic State members directly, but the government alleges he made multiple statements online and to an undercover FBI operative in support of the terrorist group.

alinhardt@keysnews.com