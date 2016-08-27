Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
FWC rescues stranded Marvin Key boaters
State wildlife officers rescued six adults and two young children Tuesday night after a boat ran aground north of Marvin Key.
The six adults, an infant and a 3-year-old were all uninjured and taken to a marina at Sigsbee Park after 9 p.m., said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube.
The FWC did not have their names as of Fr...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.