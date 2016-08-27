Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, August 27, 2016
FWC rescues stranded Marvin Key boaters
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

State wildlife officers rescued six adults and two young children Tuesday night after a boat ran aground north of Marvin Key. 

The six adults, an infant and a 3-year-old were all uninjured and taken to a marina at Sigsbee Park after 9 p.m., said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube. 

The FWC did not have their names as of Fr...

