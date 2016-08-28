Florida Keys News
New eateries for N. Roosevelt
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
The next phase of the Keys Collection of hotels on North Roosevelt Boulevard will include a food truck eatery and retail plaza, according to documents submitted last week to the Development Review Committee.
The former site of the Conch Tour Train station at 3840 North Roosevelt will have five food trucks stationed around an existing metal building. A rooftop bar and 914-square foo...
