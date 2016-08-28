Florida Keys News
Sunday, August 28, 2016
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Trey Boyanton III

HEIGHT:  6’1”

WEIGHT:  143

GPA: 2.7

PARENTS: Jessica and Leslie Boyanton

SIBLINGS: Parker and Lane Boyanton

SPORTS: Basketball

Q: How long have you been playing basketball?

A: I sta...

