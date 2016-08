1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach. Returned and bathed. At 9 a.m. the barometer 29.52, thermometer 87.5, east southeast 2, clouds 2. We had ice cream made of solidified milk and it was very good, no one could have told of what it was made.

1906: The Key West Public Library was at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. L...