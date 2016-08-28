Trial date set in abuse shelter lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by a former Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter victim’s advocate claims the social services nonprofit failed to legally pay her overtime wages likely won’t go to trial until next year.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King set a tentative trial date for April 3 at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street.

Trial dates often change due to requests by attorneys for more time to prepare, but typically when they are set this far out, judges historically expect lawyers on both sides to be ready by the time set. The trial could also be averted if it is settled out of court, which occurs often in civil matters.

Cynthia Hardin names former Domestic Abuse Shelter CEO Venita Garvin and the shelter as defendants in the five-page civil lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Hardin’s attorney, Todd Shulby of Weston, alleges in the lawsuit that Hardin worked for the nonprofit from July 2013 to March 2016 and that the defendants violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay Hardin time and a half for overtime hours she worked on one or more weekends.

Shulby has represented myriad Key West restaurant workers in similar cases filed in recent years over alleged lack of proper payroll practices.

Hardin is suing for all unpaid wages and attorney’s fees. The lawsuit does not state what amount Hardin is seeking. It does state she was paid about $27,000 annually at the shelter.

Currently, the management and staffing of the non-profit has been taken over by the Miami-based Victim Response, Inc., also known as The Lodge, and Garvin’s position has apparently been eliminated.

The domestic abuse shelter is now partnered with The Lodge, a non-profit that now manages and operates the shelter services in Monroe County.

As part of that new partnership, the Key West shelter will remain closed indefinitely and Lower Keys victims will have to go to the Marathon location due to issues in staffing the 24-hour shelter, according to a letter the domestic abuse shelter sent to other social service providers in Monroe County earlier this year.

Domestic Abuse Shelter struggled to provide services in Key West and had to close that location’s facility twice since November.

The 21-bed Key West shelter first closed in November 2015 and reopened in February. The shelter closed again in April and will remain closed. Victims will have to be transported or drive to the 38-bed Marathon facility.

Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. has operated on a nearly $1.3 million annual budget, with the CEO being paid roughly $130,000 a year plus benefits, the associate director being paid $70,000 a year plus benefits, the shelter director being paid $40,000 a year plus benefits and the victim advocates being paid $29,000 a year plus benefits, according to a grant application the agency filed with the Monroe County government.

