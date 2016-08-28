KATHRYN ELAINE FARRINGTON

Kathryn Elaine Farrington, 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2016, just weeks before her 90th birthday. “Kay”, as she preferred to be called, was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Sept, 4, 1926. Her parents were Thomas and Madelaine Pendergast.

In 1946 she met and married her loving husband, Richard, a young Naval aviator...