BIG PINE KEY
FWS plans prescribed fires
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to apply prescribed fire in three locations inside the Key Deer National Wildlife Refuge during late summer or fall, when weather conditions permit.
Prescribed fires are used to reduce the threat of wildfires by eliminating potential vegetative fuels near private property and for ecological purposes to emulate the natural fires that ke...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.