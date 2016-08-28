Keys Homes

House or home?

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Is a house a home the day you buy it? The day you move in? Maybe, never?

“It’s purely investment; nothing else matters,” said Jen Vaickus, a scientist from Chicago, who spent time in Key West last month house hunting. “Style, layout, paint colors, none of its form is as relevant to me as its function for income. I’m looking for an alternative tha...