Mel Fisher's Treasures presents $15,500 check to Wesley House Family Services

On behalf of the Fisher family, a check was presented on Aug. 23 to Wesley House Family Services in the amount of $15,500 as a result of this year’s Mel Fisher Days’ events. The funds will be used as general funds to support local programs and services.

Wesley House Family Services provide services to children and families throughout the Florida Keys. Some of these serv...