Edward Knight dies at 99

A Key West couple danced in Heaven Sunday night.
Edward B. Knight joined his late wife, Joan Thompson Knight, when he died Sunday evening after a very brief illness. He was 99.
The businessman, World War II fighter pilot, philanthropist, developer, Realtor, visionary and genteel millionaire would have turned 100 in January, but Edward B. Knight couldn’t —...
