Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, August 29, 2016
Edward Knight dies at 99
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

A Key West couple danced in Heaven Sunday night.

Edward B. Knight joined his late wife, Joan Thompson Knight, when he died Sunday evening after a very brief illness. He was 99.

The businessman, World War II fighter pilot, philanthropist, developer, Realtor, visionary and genteel millionaire would have turned 100 in January, but Edward B. Knight couldn’t —...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Army Special Forces upgrading facilities
Monday, August 29, 2016
Remembering the Montford Point Marines
Monday, August 29, 2016
Trial date set in abuse shelter lawsuit
Sunday, August 28, 2016
State House Representative
Sunday, August 28, 2016
Mosquito Control District #4
Sunday, August 28, 2016
Mosquito Control District #4
Sunday, August 28, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County proposing another new tax
Monday, August 29, 2016 -
New eateries for N. Roosevelt
Sunday, August 28, 2016 -
City looks into micro-units
Saturday, August 27, 2016 -
2nd Zika case in Keys confirmed
Friday, August 26, 2016 -
Weather whips up early voting push
Thursday, August 25, 2016 -
Doctor sues doctor for alleged battery
Wednesday, August 24, 2016 -