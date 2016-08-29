Remembering the Montford Point Marines

A committee of dedicated Key Westers including Hayward Magby, Donald Carey, Leonard Johnson, Monroe Holloway, John Smith, Noah Coakley-Allen and Brenda Johnson on Saturday hosted the National Montford Point Marine Association’s Congressional Gold Medal Awards banquet Saturday evening at the Doubletree Grand Key Resort. Some 300 invitees were given a history lesson that touched the lives of at least ten Key West families.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the Marine Corps to integrate blacks into their ranks and recruitment began across the country. While most have heard of Camp LeJeune in North Carolina, a little-known camp had been built across the street meant strictly for the training of African-American troops. Some 20,000 soldiers attended the camp from 1942-1949.

The Montford Point Marines saw some of the most vicious fighting from Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Peleliu and the Philippines, and remained segregated until President Harry S. Truman, in 1949, issued and Executive Order to integrate the armed forces.

For roughly 65 years, the heroic efforts of the soldiers were overlooked by history. But on November 23, 2011, President Barack Obama signed an order to decorate the Montford Point Marine Unit with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The majority of the Key West Montford Point Marines belonged to VFW Post 6021 and the American Legion Post 168 on Emma Street. On Saturday, families of the 10 marines that have since died were awarded the medals and proclamations thanking them for their ancestor’s efforts to win World War II.

Families in attendance include those of Clarence Alce Sr., Charles Allen, George Carey, Vernon Carey, Shedrack Hannibal Jr., Timothy Johnson, William Johnson, Robert Sawyer and Nathan Tynes. Still living, though not able to attend is Charles Manuel.