KEY WEST

Terrible spellers sought for event

The third annual Keys Bees Costumed Spelling Bee — for adults only — will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Key West Lions Club.

The event benefits Literacy Volunteers of America - Monroe County.

Good spelling skills are not necessary, but generosity, an open mind and sense of humor are critical at this Key West-style spelling bee. C...