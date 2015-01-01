The courts should be a little more level this season for Monroe County high school volleyball teams with the graduation of some top players.

Marathon’s Jordan Roney, the 2015 Monroe County Player of the Year and Coral Shores’ Melissa Helphrey who was the Player of the Year during the 2014 season have moved on to college.

The Keys coaches have a lot of questions surrounding the 2016 season and a few have been answered with limited local action thus far.

In the preseason classic two weeks ago, Coral Shores beat both Key West and Marathon, but the Dolphins turned things around on Thursday to top the Hurricanes, 3-1.

Today, Key West hosts Coral Shores in a District 16-5A match at the Bobby Menendez Gym. The Hurricanes are under the guidance of Kathy Ets-Hokin who stepped up to fill the void left by the passing of Chad Gardner after the end of last season.

Starting her fourth season as Key West head coach Kim Butler said all of the schools lost prominent players to graduation.

“I lost two players. I think it’s going to be who serves best and makes the least mistakes will win in all the county games,” Butler said. “That’s what it boils down to.”

Senior captain Samantha Golden will lead Key West against a very tough district. Fellow senior Shelby Wachter, junior libero Brooke Stanyer, sophomore Danielle Jones —who will be one of the Conchs setters along with sophomore Danielle Jones — have to step up their play if they want to make it to the postseason.

“Shelby started in the ninth grade. For her to come that far along; it’s just a good feeling to see them all progress in their skills,” said Butler. “They’ve all become better volleyball players the three years I’ve been here.”

Conch freshman Meggie Iarrobino is expected to be an impact player, if not this year the next three seasons, according to Butler.

“I see great things from her. I think she’s going to be unstoppable for us,” said Butler. “She’s got to put a lot of work and time into it but she’s got everything especially height.

Two weeks ago, the Lady Conchs stretched the ’Canes to the limits in their preseason match. Coral Shores finally topped Key West, 2-0 (31-27, 27-25), and this time around Butler said her team need to clean up their service if they want to win.

“It was definitely a very close match. We had a lot of opportunities to win the match,” said Butler. “If we do what we do and control what we can control, I think we’ll have a much better match.”

Though Coral Shores topped Marathon in the preseason classic, they fell to the Dolphins last week in regular season. The new Hurricanes coach is still getting back into coaching shape and the players are learning her way of doing things.

“I’m not sure what to expect,” said Ets-Hokin. “I’m hoping we get the win against Key West. All athletes have good days and bad days — I hope they come with their game-face on.”

Ets-Hokin is banking on her seniors to keep them in the fray.

Senior setter/hitter Brittany Doyle has been consistent with 10 kills in each of their first two matches. The coach would like to see that number go up with each match.

“I’m looking for Haylee Curry who is my captain to step up in that front row,” said Ets-Hokin. “I hope my libero Lizzie Warfield has a good day against Key West. She had an off day against Marathon.”

Other seniors include Delaney Hoag and Elise Anderson who will share time on the front and Lauren McCormick, a power-hitter on the front line.

Marathon probably lost the biggest crop of seniors, but Coach Kevin Freeman has reloaded rather than rebuilt the Dolphins.

“After losing six seniors last year and four the year before, our hashtag is ‘new kids on the block.’ We’ve got a whole new team with 15 players,” explained Freeman. “We moved a lot up from JV and our practices have been really competitive. I’m really excited about this season.”

Rachel Philcox and Hannah Child are the Dolphin middle hitters. Philcox has blasted the opponents in the past with her powerful shots, while sophomore Grace Kirwan registered 10 kills in the preseason match against the Conchs.

Replacing Roney and senior hitter Sydney Konrath, Freeman said Kirwan and freshman Aliyah Headen have done a noteworthy job thus far.

“Aliyah had done an unbelievable job. She made a lot of diving saves,” said Freeman. “Plus, Baelle Pettry is back. She took the place of Jackie Clairmont.”

Freeman said they need to focus on conditioning and offense for the long run whose team reeled of 13 straight victories last season.

“I think we need to be in better shape. When you’re tired you stop doing things you’re supposed to do. We’ve been practicing every day since August 1, but games are different than practice,” Freeman said. “I’ve been lucky the last couple of years. If we want to be where we were, we have to serve well and improve on our defense.”

While the big three in Monroe County are on an even playing field this season, the young squad at Island Christian is expecting to improve its standing in District 8-2A.

The Eagles will be led by senior captain Jade Basilius and classmate Sami Bell, but for the most part remain young — playing the Coral Shores and Marathon junior varsity programs this season.

“We know what we need to work on to make this season a great one,” said Eagles coach Sam Ovalle. “Each player needs to help contribute to our success.”

