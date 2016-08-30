Florida Keys News
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Fly or ferry, but please don't drive
Study encourages car-less tourism
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen  

Reliable and efficient public transportation along with increased arrivals by plane or ferry are the best strategies to cut down tourist cars in Key West, according to a new report.

In conjunction with the Key West Planning Department, University of South Florida graduate student Mary Bishop surveyed 398 tourists for her report: “Toward Car Free Key West.”

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Jon Rizzo weathers his fears
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Primary elections set for today
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Trial begins in fatal hit-and-run crash case
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Army Special Forces upgrading facilities
Monday, August 29, 2016
Edward Knight dies at 99
Monday, August 29, 2016
Remembering the Montford Point Marines
Monday, August 29, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County proposing another new tax
Monday, August 29, 2016 -
New eateries for N. Roosevelt
Sunday, August 28, 2016 -
City looks into micro-units
Saturday, August 27, 2016 -
2nd Zika case in Keys confirmed
Friday, August 26, 2016 -
Weather whips up early voting push
Thursday, August 25, 2016 -
Doctor sues doctor for alleged battery
Wednesday, August 24, 2016 -