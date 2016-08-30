Primary elections set for today

Residents will go to the polls today and will definitively decide the Upper Keys Monroe County Commissioner, Middle to Lower Keys school board member, Upper Keys County judge and one of two Key West utility board seats.

The voters will also decide what state and federal house representative candidates will face the Republican incumbents in the November general election. Voters will decide today if County Clerk of Court Amy Heavilin or Republican challenger Kevin Madok will face former clerk of court employee and former state House Rep. Ron Saunders Nov. 8.

Also, voters will decide which mosquito control candidates in two separate races will make it to the general election, as those are partisan seats as well.

In Key West, voters may decide if Vidal, Tim Root or Carol Schreck takes the Group 3 Utility Board seat if one of the three receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Even if one of the three Key West mayoral candidates receives more than 50 percent of the vote today, he would still have to face write-in candidate Sloan Bashinsky in November.

Fears of extreme weather impacting voter turn out have subsided, as the Florida Keys are not in the path of a tropical depression that made its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

“We are not expecting a washout by any means,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Rizzo said.

Fears of the tropical depression battering the Keys motivated Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin to urge voters to vote early, which may have bumped up early voting to a record 19 percent with 10,188 people voting early or absentee.

If the weather holds, Griffin hopes for at least a 35 percent turnout, she said. There was 30.5 percent turn in the August primary in 2012 and 27.2 percent turnout in the 2014 primary, according to Griffin.

“We could really blow it out and have good turnout,” Griffin said.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

