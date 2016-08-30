Florida Keys News
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Micahel Simonoff
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
HEIGHT:  6’1”

WEIGHT: 210

GPA: 3.6

PARENTS: Carmen Diaz, Buddy Lockwood; Mike and Valerie Simonoff

SPORTS: Football and lacrosse

Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I played football through my fre...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
