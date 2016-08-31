Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Madok to face Saunders in Clerk race
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Republican primary for Monroe County Clerk of Court went to accountant Kevin Madok, who beat the incumbent, Amy Heavilin. 

Madok will now face Democrat Ron Saunders in the Nov. 8 general election.

“It was an interesting race and to be honest, I’m a little nervous behind the mic,” Madok said from the dais at the Harvey Government Center in...

