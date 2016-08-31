Conn defeats Davidson for school board

Incumbent Ed Davidson was defeated in his attempt at another term on the Monroe County School Board by newcomer Mindy Conn in Tuesday’s primary election.

Conn received 59 percent of the votes cast, with Davidson receiving 41 percent in the District 3 race.

Both candidates were in attendance at the Harvey Government Center for the live election returns and TV broadcast by US 1 Radio newsmen Bill Becker and Ezra Marcus. Conn told Becker that she was “overwhelmed by the incredible support” and also that she hopes Superintendent Mark Porter changes his mind about leaving.

Porter has applied for positions outside Monroe County and Conn said, “I hope he continues” as superintendent as there is more work to be done.

An emotional Davidson, who worked hard for the school system in his one term as the self-appointed fiscal watchdog, said the vote “isn’t a repudiation of anything I’ve done” and that he has “two more months to do the job I was elected to do.”

Davidson said he hopes Conn will continue with some of the work he started and that she “won’t tolerate” some of the things he believes are going on in the school system.

Davidson said he is going to publish the second edition of his memoir and move on to other projects.

Conn said she considers the vote to be “a mandate for me to do what I proposed” during the campaign and her election is “confirmation that I’m headed in the right direction.”

She also said she has no intention of being a “watchdog” but she will keep an eye on the district.

Both candidates raised substantial campaign funds, with Davidson pulling in more than $28,000 and Conn $21,000.

The other school board seat up for re-election this year, District 2, was declared for incumbent Andy Griffiths on qualifying day as no one qualified to challenge him.

