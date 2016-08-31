Florida Keys News
Wednesday, August 31, 2016
ROAD TO HISTORY
Cates wins, could become 2nd five-term mayor
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen

Barring a major upset in the November election, Craig Cates will join Charles “Sonny” McCoy as the only mayor’s in Key West history elected to five straight terms.

Cates defeated challengers Randy Becker and Ed “Krane” Karsch with 62.5 percent of the vote Tuesday and will face write-in candidate Sloan Bashinsky in the general election.

