Florida Keys News
ROAD TO HISTORY
Cates wins, could become 2nd five-term mayor
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Barring a major upset in the November election, Craig Cates will join Charles “Sonny” McCoy as the only mayor’s in Key West history elected to five straight terms.
Cates defeated challengers Randy Becker and Ed “Krane” Karsch with 62.5 percent of the vote Tuesday and will face write-in candidate Sloan Bashinsky in the general election.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.