1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked by the duck ponds. Killed four snipes. Returned and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.60 thermometer 84, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. At home all evening. Wrote to Mother.

1931: Revolution leader and former mayor of Havana Miguel Mariano Gomez arrived from Cuba. He r...