Do not plant a sapodilla tree (Manikara zapota). But if you happen to have a 100-foot behemoth in your yard, rejoice. Its seed probably floated over to the Florida Keys from its native home in the Yucatan where it is strongly protected and grown for its chewy chicle sap. It is illegal to cut it down both in Mexico and Key West. It is a major cash crop in India and Southeast Asia. The United States imported 14 million tons of it as early as 1930.

Gen. Antonis Lopez de Santa Ana gave a wad of tasteless chicle to his secretary, and he passed it on to Thomas Adams, telling him that the Maya chewed it 11,000 years ago. Adams added sugar and created the first chewing gum. In 1898, William Wrigley discerned that the gum promo he was giving out free with his soap sales was more popular than the soap. He sent 1.5 million four-packs of sweetened chicle out free to everyone listed in the phone books. His fortune was assured.

Key West may be home to the largest sapodilla fruit tree in North America. It has a circumference of 174.5 inches, a height of more than 60 feet and a spread of 40 feet.

“I am the caretaker of this tree, I do not own it,” said Rick Boettger, owner of the home on Olivia Street where the tree resides. “It’s been here 100 years or more, and I hope it will be here 100 years from now.“

He believes the area was an orchard many years before development.

“The tree is male, but it puts out 20 to 30 fruits every year. Who knows? This is Key West,” he comments wryly.

The Maya used the tree’s latex sap to clean teeth as well as a crude filling for cavities. The Aztecs modeled figures from the latex found by cutting the bark in the tree, like tapping a rubber tree.

Beside the chicle, sapodillas produce around 2,000 sweet, pear-like fuzzy brown fruit per year, which amounts to eight bushels. The fruit is a large berry with up to six seeds inside. Do not eat the seeds.

The fruit must be picked when it is very ripe and falls off the branch easily to avoid the latex, which dissipates as it ripens. Saponins found in the unripe skin are not good for your body. They can make you vomit. Cut the fruit in half and eat with a spoon. Do not eat the skin.

The fruit is full of vitamins C and A, is excellent for digestion and scavenges free radicals. Its 83 calories are rich in dietary fiber. Potassium, copper, iron, foliate and niacin enrich the diet of those who imbibe. A tea that treats diarrhea and lowers blood pressure is brewed from its leaves.

The Central American sapodilla tree is slow-growing, strong, evergreen and hearty. Salt spray and wind-tolerant, it is also drought-tolerant and likes good drainage. The tree has a lifespan of well over a hundred years and is supremely healthy. A freeze, however, will kill the tree.

It has medium-green leaves that are pointed on both ends and clustered at the tip of forked twigs. They are alternate and three to six-inches long. A small whitish-yellow, bell-shaped flower with six lobes, adorn its branches. Fruit will appear four to six months after flowering.

The durable wood has been used as lintels in Mayan housing. Its strength also made it suitable for railroad cross ties, flooring and tool handles. Archers carved bows out of the red heartwood. It became furniture, bannisters and cabinets.

The dried seeds are viable for years, but the tree may not grow true to seed. The state of Florida, however, deems the sapodilla tree invasive and urges citizens not to plant it. It is one of the top invasive plants.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”