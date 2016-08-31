Council talks ethics, licensing, Sombrero Beach

MARATHON — A discussion led by Mayor Mark Senmartin to consider an ethics policy for council members gained no traction at last week’s city council meeting.

Senmartin sought to establish a policy in light of recent perceived conflicts of interest with certain development-related agenda items. However, the majority of council felt no policy was needed since members are already subject to the Code of Ethics for Public Officers and Employees under Florida Statutes Chapter 112, which contains standards of ethical conduct and disclosures applicable to public officers, employees, candidates, lobbyists, and others in state and local government.

City Attorney David Migut said that in addition to seeking his legal opinion on whether a council member could derive an economic benefit or harm from any agenda item, and therefore may have a conflict of interest, council members can also ask the Florida Commission on Ethics for a binding legal opinion.

Senmartin then moved on to a discussion about county-issued versus city-issued occupational licenses and proposed bringing city licensing services in-house.

The mayor said he had researched how the county licensing fees are spent and whom they benefit and discovered in a conversation with Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez that Marathon’s 2,656 occupational licenses generated $87,089 for the county. Of that total, Marathon received $42,000 in return. The rest stayed with the county to pay for handling and services.

“I pay the county $370 for a license for a storefront. I’d like to receive something for that, a fire inspection or something,” Senmartin said.

The council agreed the topic deserved further exploration.

Councilman John Bartus shared the perspective of previous councils.

“Early on, we decided not to pursue occupational licenses in-house, but the dollar amounts are substantial,” he said. “Perhaps, we now address whether there is a cost-benefit.”

City Manager Chuck Lindsey said in-house licensing may require establishing some ordinances. Staff will bring back a report in the future.

Lindsay and the council next discussed “a pathway to home ownership” through the city’s first-time homebuyer assistance program. The council agreed to open the program to anyone in the county interested in purchasing homes in Marathon, determining that perhaps a person currently lives elsewhere but works in the city and would benefit from the program. The program helped 10 people become new homeowners this fiscal year. The median price of their homes was $241,000.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Cove project at mile marker 50 received its initial zoning change to mixed use and development approval. It includes a 46-unit affordable housing apartment building. Screening and landscaping is proposed to help protect neighbors from any noise and light pollution. The topic will come back to council one more time for final approval.

The council then passed a resolution prohibiting commercial events at Sombrero Beach, but allowing exceptions to the rule. A variance procedure will enable for-profit entities to request council approval 60 days in advance of an event, and approval by a four-fifths vote is required.

“This helps codify the intent expressed in the original Switlik family quit-claim deed,” Bartus noted.

The council next meets for a budget heating Thursday, Sept. 8, at the fire station.