A kind act lifts spirits of local musician
KEY LARGO — Nicholas Petrandis has had a tough time in the past year. In July 2015, the 27-year-old musician hit a telephone pole going 55 mph in his Toyota pickup after falling asleep at the wheel. He nearly died, and he had to spend months in recovery.
But a recent act of kindness while he was at work as a clerk at the Salvation Army store in Key Largo has lifted his spirit...
