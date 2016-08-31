Veteran seeks recognition for service
“Thank you for your service” is a term spoken many times both by the citizens of Key West and the businesses in Key West.
I am a veteran of the Korean War, was overseas and did my duty as a good American should. So why is it that if you are active duty today you are entitled to all the discounts, free entrances to parks,etc., but we veterans are not recognized oth...
