CATHERINE A. ZORSKY
Catherine Anne Zorsky, 78, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at her residence in Key West.
She was born Jan. 15, 1938 in Key West to the late Joseph and Marjorie (Holt) Zorsky. She graduated from the convent of Mary Immaculate.
Catherine worked for many years in the family business. They owned and...
