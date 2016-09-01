Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
PAC formed in GM mosquito vote
The parent company of a bio-tech firm that wants to conduct a test release of genetically modified mosquitoes in Key Haven has formed a political action committee to lobby voters to vote in favor of the trial.
Key Haven voters will vote Nov. 8 in a non-binding referendum whether Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District should conduct a test release of genetically modif...
