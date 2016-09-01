Navy seeking public input on drones

Should Lower Keys skies be the Navy’s new drone zone? The Navy wants to know what you think.
The 4,700-acre Naval Air Station Key West is on the short list as the East Coast headquarters for the Navy’s expanding drone program, but military brass wants to hear from the public before any decision is made.
Top Navy leadership is contemplating...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.