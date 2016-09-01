City begins assisted living facility project

With shovels in hand and hard hats donned, backers of the Poinciana Gardens Senior Living Center broke ground on the $24.6 million project during a ceremony Wednesday.

City officials joined members of the Key West Housing Authority, the Florida Keys Assisted Care Coalition and various project partners at the groundbreaking of the 108-room facility, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018.

Efforts to build the facility started in 2002 and many on hand expressed gratitude that it has come to fruition.

“This has been a long road, we had some setbacks,” said Mayor Craig Cates. “It just shows we never give up down here. We’re going to help our seniors.”

Originally planned for the Truman Waterfront under the guidance of the FKACC, the project changed several times before the Housing Authority took control and found a home for the facility at Poinciana Plaza.

Housing Authority Executive Director Manny Castillo credited Housing Authority staff and the determination of FKACC members for making the center a reality.

“They saw a need, they had a vision, they started the fight,” he said of the FKACC.

The center will split the studio, one and two-bedroom units into 48 assisted living units and 60 supported independent units. The assisted living portion will staff a 24-hour a day nurse and can accommodate 56 residents. The supported independent units can house up to 84 residents and are designed for seniors who can mostly support themselves, Castillo said.

The room ratio could change with the needs of the community, Castillo said.

“As these clients age in place we could have the entire building as assisted living,” he said.

Both options will include meals, laundry service and housekeeping as well as a social and entertainment program. Rent will range from $450 to $2,300 per month for the supported independent units and $800 to $4,000 for the assisted living units. Each resident’s cost will be determined based on apartment size, the services they receive and the resident’s financial situation.

The center will also provide respite care for up to 25 citizens per day and can accommodate weekend stays.

Benefits of assisted living include far fewer cases of dementia because of increased social and mental stimulation, reduced trip and fall injuries and better control of chronic diseases, said FKACC member Joan Higgs.

FKACC member Ed Swift said he has seen the benefits of assisted living facilities first hand through experience with family members.

“This facility that we’re dedicating today is such a blessing for our community,” Swift said. “This is an amazing thing.”

The project’s budget comes from $3.2 million in funding from the Housing Authority and a financing agreement with Centennial Bank for $21.5 million. The loan is tax exempt and repayable over 35 years with an interest rate of 2.9 percent for the first 10 years, Castillo said.

Construction costs for the center are estimated at $17,251,500, including an $821,500 contingency fund. The project also included $275,000 in closing costs, $475,000 in general development costs and fees and a $725,000 fund for initial marketing costs and a start-up pool for resident subsidies. Additional funds to help with subsidies are already set aside, Castillo said.

Key West Senior Development LLC is the developer for the center and Michigan-based company American Senior Living has been contracted as operator of the facility.

Many city officials were on hand for the ceremony, including Cates, City Commissioners Billy Wardlow, Clayton Lopez, Sam Kaufman and Margaret Romero, City Manager Jim Scholl and Planning Director Thaddeus Cohen.

