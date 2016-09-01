Down players, Lady Conchs shutout by state powerhouse

Playing without two keys players against one of the premier teams in South Florida, the Key West High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-7) to Westminster Christian on Monday afternoon in a District 16-5A match on Bill Butler Floor at the Bobby Menendez Gym.

On Tuesday night, the Conchs lost the services of both setters senior Shelby Wachter and sophomore Danielle Jone...