MONROE COUNTY
Blood donations sought
With the potential for a tropical system to impact Florida in the next few days, and the hurricane season hitting its peak this month, OneBlood, the local blood center, is urgently seeking people to donate blood.
While all blood types are needed, there is an urgent need for platelets as well as O Negative and O Positive blood types.
Hurricanes and tropical storms can...
