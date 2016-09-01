Cuban (good) humor can be an acquired taste

There are so many reasons why I love visiting Cuba. Apart from the plethora of photo opportunities every 10 feet or so, it is the Cuban people who never cease to amaze. Take for instance, Lourdes, seen with her confectionery creation. From this image, I agree, it’s hard to tell what it is she is making.

While rooting around in my friend’s refrigerator in Central Havana one afternoon, I came across a copy of the state-run newspaper Granma in the freezer. Curious, I opened it up and spied a delicious-looking, if not sort of strange combination of cake and ice cream. “Un sandwich de helado,” his Spanish-only speaking wife said. Oh, right, an ice cream sandwich. And while it hadn’t come neatly-wrapped with “Good Humor” written all over it, it was every bit as good.

I immediately had to know its origin and if it was possible to see the process. Now, had I known the lady lived in a sixth-floor, walk-up apartment, I might have passed, but looking back, I’m glad I went. After a few minutes of gasping for my breath, I introduced myself to Lourdes in my best possible Spanish. She spoke no English, so this was gonna take some work.

Now, as I’ve mentioned in this space previously, the Cuban government in 2008 began to allow people to start small businesses, and Lourdes had found her niche. Starting with thin pieces of cake, she spreads slightly-softened ice cream of varying flavors across the sugar-coated cake, then refreezes the entire thing, cuts it into pieces, then wraps and sells them in the neighborhood.

While this is mildly interesting on its own, it’s the resulting joke that would follow that makes this whole thing priceless. As you can see, Lourdes carefully places the plated cake on two water glasses inside a styro-foam tray filled with water. “Why do you do that?” I managed to ask. “Ormigas!”

Huh? You see, five years ago, my Spanish was truly in the larval stage and it took a little bit of explanation on her part for me to understand she meant ants.

After shooting my photos, I bought an inordinate amount of product from her and slid back down the stairs and back to my buddy’s house to share the bounty. I was eager to tell them about the “anti-ant” maneuver I had just witnessed.

Before I share the joke, you must realize that as much as I love Cuba with its rich history, old cars, great food, gorgeous landscapes, pristine beaches and overall coolness factor, it is the demeanor, humor and joie de vivre of the Cuban people that pulls me in like a “Star Wars” tractor beam.

As I shared the newest batch of ice cream sandwiches with my friend’s family, I began to explain the styrofoam/water glass trick. With a mouthful of ice cream and without missing so much as a beat, my friend shot the whole thing down.

“You see, my brother, this seems like a good idea, but it will never work.” What? Why is that? I asked.

“You must remember that these are Cuban ants and if they want to go for the cake, for sure they will build a raft and with the oars they will cross the water to the glasses and get what they want.” See what I mean?

