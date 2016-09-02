Man guilty in fatal hit-and-run

A Key West jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding an 89-year-old man guilty of fatally hitting a retired NFL player on a bicycle and then leaving the scene in 2014.

Domingo Javier Veloso of Sugarloaf Key was found guilty of first-degree felony leaving the scene of a crash involving death, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of four years in state prison at sentencing on Oct. 14 before Judge Wayne Miller.

Given that Veloso has no criminal history it would be atypical for him to receive the maximum punishment, also due to his age. The legalities of those questions will be hammered out by Miller and lawyers at sentencing.

The trial began Monday at the state courthouse on Fleming Street.

Christopher Edward Dyko, 48, of Bremerton, Wash., was killed in December 2014 when he was struck while riding a bicycle on U.S. 1 on Sugarloaf Key, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Medical Examiner testified that Dyko’s face likely struck the windshield and he likely died immediately.

Dyko was a former standout offensive lineman for the Washington State Cougars and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1989, where he played eight games over the course of that season, according to nfl.com.

He went on to play three years in the Canadian Football League, from 1993 to 1995, with the Birmingham Barracudas and the Sacramento Gold Miners.

He was also an avid mountain biker and frequent visitor to the Florida Keys, according to social media posts.

Dyko was pronounced dead at the scene after he was reportedly struck by a 1997 Ford Expedition driven by Veloso, according to the FHP.

Veloso allegedly left the scene of the crash then returned a few hours later, when he was taken into custody, FHP Lt. Kathy McKinney said at the time. Veloso told investigators he thought he hit a barricade, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Dyko was wearing a helmet and was apparently bicycling alone at the time of the crash, reports state.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, McKinney said shortly after the crash.

Troopers said Veloso veered into the bicycle lane near the U.S. 1 shoulder.

