Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
LEED certification expensive
Added nearly $3 million to City Hall construction costs
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Making new City Hall one of a handful of LEED platinum buildings in the state of Florida added millions in costs, but project officials say the benefits are worth the price.
LEED is a green building certification program created by the U.S. Green Building Council. Having a LEED certified building ensures electricity cost savings, lower carbon emissions and healthier environments, a...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.