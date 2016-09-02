1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8:30 a.m., barometer 29.59, thermometer 83.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 5. Considerable rain fell. Went home by 10 and read Harpers. Raining at intervals during the day and night.

1902: The winners in the city elections were: George L. Bartlum, mayor;