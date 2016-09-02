LOWER KEYS
Utility warns of bill scam
Keys Energy Services is alerting utility customers to a local scam requesting energy bill payments be wired to fictitious accounts.
In the scam, customers are informed by phone that a payment is due immediately on their account or service will be disconnected. The customers are told to wire the payment to a fictitious account, or provide their credit card information for paym...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.