Police: Bartender overbilled and pocketed the difference KEYS WARNS CUSTOMERS OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM Keys Energy Services warns o

KEY WEST — A 34-year-old Old Town bartender accused of overbilling customers’ credit or debit cards and pocketing the difference was arrested on Wednesday, according to Key West police.

Brian Charles faces 17 felony fraud charges and one count of misdemeanor petty theft.

Police were called to Fogarty’s on Duval Street to meet with the res...