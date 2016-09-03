Health
You can run in the heat, but be sure to protect yourself
By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist
Running outside is a great way to get exercise. But during some of the hotter days of the year, it can get dangerous. Dehydration and heat stroke happen quickly. Here are steps you can take to protect yourself before and during a run.
Drink water and stay hydrated, but don’t just do it when you’re running. You should make sure to take in enough fluids the hours an...
