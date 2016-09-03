Search on for missing man

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to help in the search for a missing Big Pine Key man who hasn’t been heard from since Wednesday morning.

No Name Pub General Manager Jeffery Dunn, 56, was last seen by his girlfriend at 6:30 a.m. when he left her apartment on Witters Lane to get cigarettes while wearing only pajama-style pants and a T-shirt, said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Law enforcement descended on No Name Key near Paradise Drive and Watson Boulevard Thursday after Dunn’s Mercury SUV was found by a No Name Pub bartender. A witness told deputies the SUV had been there since at least 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition with Dunn’s wallet inside without his debit card and cellphone, Ramsay said. A cellphone provider told investigators that his cellphone had been turned off since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bank officials said his debit card had not been used in the time frame of the search, Ramsay said.

Myriad law enforcement consisting of Sheriff’s Office deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service agents, law enforcement academy students, Monroe County Fire and Rescue crews as well as search dogs descended on the area by the SUV, but did not find Dunn, Ramsay said.

The bartender who found Dunn’s SUV — who declined to give his name — said that is was unlike Dunn to not show up for work on Wednesday.

“He worked more than his fair share,” the bartender said, adding that Dunn had been at No Name Pub about six months. To his knowledge, Dunn had been living in the Keys since last summer.

The bartender and Ramsay said that Dunn’s life appeared to be going well, with a new girlfriend and his job.

“We’re not sure if he staged something, if he hurt himself or if someone picked him up,” Ramsay said. “He was reliable at work. There was no falling out with his girlfriend that I’m aware of and I’m unaware of anyone being after him. It’s just unusual that no one has heard from him.”

Dunn’s name was added to the national database of missing persons as of Friday, Ramsay said.

The SUV was in working order and did not break down, Ramsay said, adding that the brakes worked.

“We’re hoping he’s safe and that someone will come forward with some information,” Ramsay said.

Major Crimes Detective Dawn Agusto has been assigned as the lead investigator in the case. Anyone who has any information that may help locate Dunn is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2410.

