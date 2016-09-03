Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Primary election went swimmingly
Pool most contested issue
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Although there were races for judges, mayors and representatives on the ballot, the most closely contested issue in Tuesday’s primary election was a community pool.
After a recount, the non-binding referendum on a Marathon community pool passed by five votes — 866 to 861 — according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website.
The ballots we...
