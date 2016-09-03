Citizen's Voice
“Under no circumstances should we support more Navy personnel here unless the Navy builds housing for every new person. We have a crisis on our hands.”
“Leave the signs and get rid of the politicians. They’re the real blight on our island!”
“The debate over whether big chain stores help or decimate local economies is a multifaceted...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.