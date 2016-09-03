Florida Keys News
Saturday, September 3, 2016
Body removed from water at Mallory Square
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A Key West street performer’s body was pulled from the water at Mallory Square Friday morning but there doesn’t appear to be signs of foul play, according to police. 

Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean identified the man as 64-year-old Kenneth Shelby Arrington of Key West. 

Construction worker Aaron Pate called 911 shortly after 7 a.m., he said. The...

