Woman threatens praying grandmother with knife
KEY WEST — A 28-year-old woman accused of attacking her grandmother with a kitchen knife for praying too loudly was arrested Wednesday, according to Key West police.
Sherice Natalie Gordon of Flagler Avenue was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Police were called to the Flagler Avenue home at 4 p.m. where Gordon...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.