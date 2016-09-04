KEY WEST
Library hosts presentation
The Key West Library will host the Florida Public Archaeology Network at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Archeologist Sara Ayers-Rigsby will share her research on women’s roles in Florida, from prehistory through the women’s rights movement, all from archaeological sites located in the state.
This event is free and open to the public.
